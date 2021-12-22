Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.50

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.50 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.78). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 297,128 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.59.

In other Tiziana Life Sciences news, insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($68,701.28). In the last three months, insiders acquired 197,500 shares of company stock worth $10,037,500.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

