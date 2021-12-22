Tokes (TKS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $142.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $142.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001504 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.