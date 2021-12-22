Torray LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Torray LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cummins by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $212.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,979. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.72 and a 200 day moving average of $233.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

