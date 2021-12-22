TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TowneBank in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

TowneBank stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TowneBank by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

