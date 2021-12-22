Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IWF)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,884 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 306% compared to the typical daily volume of 710 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after buying an additional 536,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,526,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $301.52. The stock had a trading volume of 94,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,304. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

