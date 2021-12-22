Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Shares Up 3.2%

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. 934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 925,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COOK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $204,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $10,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $206,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

