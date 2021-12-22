Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

Separately, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

NYSE TSE opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trinseo will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 37.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 25.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

