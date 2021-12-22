Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVE) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVE) announced a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TPVE opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Triple Point Income VCT has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 87 ($1.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £39.45 million and a PE ratio of 113.33.

Triple Point Income VCT Company Profile

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in cinema digitization, crematorium management, solar PV, anaerobic digestion, landfill gas, and hydro electric power sectors.

