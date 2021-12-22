TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Short Interest Update

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 624,300 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 755,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPVG. Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPVG opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $520.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

