trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Lowered to $2.30

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $2.85 to $2.30 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.65 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.06.
Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.69 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
About trivago
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
