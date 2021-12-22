trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Lowered to $2.30

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $2.85 to $2.30 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.65 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.06.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.69 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that trivago will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

