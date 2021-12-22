TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.68

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.68 and traded as high as $27.77. TrueBlue shares last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 199,195 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TBI shares. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.55.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 26.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

