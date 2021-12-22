TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TrueCar by 584.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $312.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

