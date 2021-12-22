Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tullow Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.25.

Shares of TUWOY opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.41.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

