Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Shares of TWTR opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.13. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

