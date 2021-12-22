Tygh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Establishment Labs worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.39.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.