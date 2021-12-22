Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $6.70 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 51.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,547 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $217.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.87. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $235.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.59 and a 200-day moving average of $179.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

