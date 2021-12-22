Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 23,019 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after buying an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on COLM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

