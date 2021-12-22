Tygh Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness makes up 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Planet Fitness worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 55,098 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLNT opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 153.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

