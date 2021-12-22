Tygh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of ModivCare worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1,556.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter valued at about $924,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in ModivCare by 136.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

MODV opened at $145.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ModivCare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

