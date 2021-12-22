Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,931 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,931 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $128,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $376,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,037 shares of company stock valued at $8,559,028. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average of $93.82. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $161.47.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

