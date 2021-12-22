Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,579 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,579 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for 1.4% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.91.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

