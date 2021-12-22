Tyman (LON:TYMN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $770.74

Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 770.74 ($10.18) and traded as low as GBX 381.50 ($5.04). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 391.50 ($5.17), with a volume of 150,417 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYMN. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tyman to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.95) to GBX 500 ($6.61) in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) target price on shares of Tyman in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £798.87 million and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 393.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 770.11.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

