U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $151.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.05. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

