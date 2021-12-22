U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.24 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101,052 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

BK opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

