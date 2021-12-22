U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $5.58 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 71,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,229,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 234,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $71.34 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

