U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 170,198 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 659.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 968,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 648,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.