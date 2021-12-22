U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 195,084 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 195,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -264.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.18. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.