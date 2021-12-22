U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 195,084 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 195,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -264.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.18. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87.
In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).
Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.