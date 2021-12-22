Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives $44.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms recently commented on UMICY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

UMICY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 239,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,331. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

