Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives $44.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMICY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC cut shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Umicore stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.98. 239,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,331. Umicore has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

