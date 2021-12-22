Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.20

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.20 and traded as high as C$23.96. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$23.90, with a volume of 44,295 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cormark upped their target price on Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.20.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$536.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$553.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

