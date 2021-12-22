United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $366.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $361.20.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,127. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.14. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $223.72 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

