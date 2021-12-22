Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stake Raised by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 947,757 shares during the period. Univar Solutions accounts for about 3.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $86,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Univar Solutions news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

