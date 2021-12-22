UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

UPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Mariya Pylypiv purchased 12,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,153.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 25,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,674. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.39.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UpHealth will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

