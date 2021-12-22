Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $142.31 and last traded at $142.69. Approximately 128,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,144,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.48.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.77.

The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.69.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,804,531 shares of company stock worth $412,168,702 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Upstart by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

