Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,065 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day moving average of $171.44. The firm has a market cap of $274.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

