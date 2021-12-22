Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 45.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Stryker by 54.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $256.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

