Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 227.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC opened at $285.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $229.52 and a one year high of $296.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

