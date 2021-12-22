Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

