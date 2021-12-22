Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,003 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 167,135 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,183,000 after buying an additional 148,528 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,946,000 after buying an additional 131,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,163,000 after buying an additional 118,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

NYSE INSP opened at $220.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.67 and its 200-day moving average is $223.10. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

