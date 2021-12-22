VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stake Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,356,000 after buying an additional 677,786 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after buying an additional 801,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 105,119 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,880 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 928,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,094,000 after buying an additional 61,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.