Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Trading Down 1%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$41.34 and last traded at C$41.65. Approximately 204,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 122,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.53.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.