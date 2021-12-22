Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,593,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $130,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,236. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29.

