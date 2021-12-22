Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Down 18.6% in November

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,572,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.40 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average of $94.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after buying an additional 32,670 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

