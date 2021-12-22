Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.