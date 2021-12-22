Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,956. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.76 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.