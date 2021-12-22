VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $785,161.58

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $785,161.58 and approximately $324.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,182.96 or 0.99291761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00032068 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $710.11 or 0.01463339 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002077 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,427,167 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.