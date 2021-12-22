Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 38,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 35,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $221.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.