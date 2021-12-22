Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Up 6.9%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52. 117,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,330,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Several brokerages have commented on VET. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.84.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $678,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 624,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,688,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 428,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 522,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 64,722 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

