Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Verso accounts for about 0.9% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Verso worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verso by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 21.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 92,705 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRS opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Verso Co. has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. Research analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is presently -13.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

