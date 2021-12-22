Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Trading Down 0.5%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 42,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 54,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

VS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Versus Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Versus Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.21. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 106.70% and a negative net margin of 1,026.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Versus Systems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Versus Systems by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Versus Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

